Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.56. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.54 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.53%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

