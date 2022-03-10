Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.77.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.