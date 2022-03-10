Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 302 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 144.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $4,996,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 87.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL opened at $1,285.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.21. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,126.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,219.71.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.87% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 94 shares of company stock worth $107,801. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

