Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,653 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in WestRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 451,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

