Wells Fargo & Company Increases DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $11.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DRH. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

