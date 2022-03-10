Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 120,189 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,587,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,270 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $214,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $48.50. 1,461,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,049,500. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $185.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.