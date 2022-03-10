WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in WestRock by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WestRock by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,295 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in WestRock by 21.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WestRock by 85.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in WestRock by 26.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,713,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,396,000 after purchasing an additional 360,123 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

