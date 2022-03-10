Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) will report sales of $284.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.55 million and the lowest is $245.16 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $286.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

WPM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.72. 170,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $50.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

