WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 77,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $345.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth $486,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

