Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $95.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Whiting Petroleum traded as high as $90.89 and last traded at $84.96, with a volume of 2016723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.43.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.92.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

