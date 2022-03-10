Widercoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Widercoin has a market cap of $15,545.82 and approximately $1,297.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.27 or 0.06617132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,170.83 or 1.00027723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042024 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

