Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of WVVI opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.25. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $17.43.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.