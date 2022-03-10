Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Shares of WVVI opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.25. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.