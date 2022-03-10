William Blair Comments on Sovos Brands Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SOVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Sovos Brands stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

