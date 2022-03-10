William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

