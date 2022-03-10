William Blair Weighs in on CBIZ, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBIZ in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBZ. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

