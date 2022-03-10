Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00.

Shares of WSM opened at $146.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.77. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.13.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

