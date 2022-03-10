Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WING. Benchmark started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Shares of WING stock opened at $133.72 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $119.58 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average is $163.51. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,419.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 70,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth approximately $1,867,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

