WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

In other WiseTech Global news, insider Richard White sold 110,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$58.49 ($42.69), for a total value of A$6,458,699.76 ($4,714,379.39). Also, insider Teresa Engelhard sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$55.47 ($40.49), for a total value of A$1,070,571.00 ($781,438.69). Insiders have sold a total of 216,813 shares of company stock valued at $12,714,550 in the last three months.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

