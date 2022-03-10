Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,250.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,250 ($29.48) and last traded at GBX 2,496 ($32.70), with a volume of 1146640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,673 ($35.02).
Several analysts have recently issued reports on WIZZ shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 4,400 ($57.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.99) to GBX 6,000 ($78.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.38) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,930.56 ($64.60).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -5.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,477.28.
About Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.
