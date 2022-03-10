Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,250.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,250 ($29.48) and last traded at GBX 2,496 ($32.70), with a volume of 1146640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,673 ($35.02).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WIZZ shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 4,400 ($57.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.99) to GBX 6,000 ($78.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.38) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,930.56 ($64.60).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -5.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,477.28.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.13), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,313,155.14).

About Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.