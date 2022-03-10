Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $137,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

Micron Technology stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.