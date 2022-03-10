Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $32,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,348 shares of company stock worth $7,907,954 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.30. 47,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,188. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

