Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

CTXS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,006. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $144.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

