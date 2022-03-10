Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 50,676.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.25. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.98 and a 1 year high of $96.92.

