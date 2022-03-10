Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $100.00 and last traded at $100.00. Approximately 427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.94.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOLTF)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

