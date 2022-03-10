XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 1.39%.

XOMA stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.22. 243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,060. The firm has a market cap of $285.26 million, a P/E ratio of -132.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. XOMA has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in XOMA by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 181.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 78.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in XOMA by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

