XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 1.39%.
XOMA stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.22. 243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,060. The firm has a market cap of $285.26 million, a P/E ratio of -132.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. XOMA has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $41.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.
XOMA Company Profile (Get Rating)
XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XOMA (XOMA)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.