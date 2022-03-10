XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.08.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $92,223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,694,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

