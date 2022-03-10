XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.08.
Shares of XPO stock opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $92,223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,694,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
