Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE XPOF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,024. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). On average, research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

