Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Short Interest Update

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YALA stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $781.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.77. Yalla Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

