Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,054,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 20,681,524 shares.The stock last traded at $5.71 and had previously closed at $5.37.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Yamana Gold by 48.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 518,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,936,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 42.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 53,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

