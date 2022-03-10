Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.85

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 1323889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.55 million and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.