YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Trading Down 23.1%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 23.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 11,049 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group engages in the agricultural operations in China. It develops, process, markets and distributes a variety of food products processed primarily from agriculture products grown in North West China. Its products include field crops, vegetables, fruits, dried fruit packages, garlic extract gels, feed materials, flowers, special crops, seeds, poultry, potato, hops extracts, pellet & compressed hops, Chinese TCM herbs, seeds and many other agro products.

