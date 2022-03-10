Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Director Buys $20,195.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) Director Hillary B. Smith bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $20,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,235,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,993. The stock has a market cap of $760.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yext by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Yext by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

