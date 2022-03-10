Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Trading Up 4.7%

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 14,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,875,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $748.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $8,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 923,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 744,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 646,612 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

