YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

