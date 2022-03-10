YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 160 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $196.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.63. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $179.46 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

