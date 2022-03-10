YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,780 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

