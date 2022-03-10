YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

