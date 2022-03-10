YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 4.5%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 93,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,472,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 13.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

