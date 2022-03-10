Yunji (YJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:YJ opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.59 million, a PE ratio of -101.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Yunji has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YJ. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yunji by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45,429 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yunji by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yunji by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yunji by 1,030.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

