Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will post sales of $118.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $61.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $477.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $549.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $501.87 million, with estimates ranging from $474.00 million to $543.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 388,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

