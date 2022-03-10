Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $874.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $7.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $4.60 on Wednesday, reaching $138.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,171,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $160.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.60 and its 200 day moving average is $142.00.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,833,160. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.