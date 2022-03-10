Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $874.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $7.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $4.60 on Wednesday, reaching $138.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,171,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $160.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.60 and its 200 day moving average is $142.00.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,833,160. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.