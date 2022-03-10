Zacks: Analysts Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

OSS opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.93. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

