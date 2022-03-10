Zacks: Analysts Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post $2.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.63 and the lowest is $2.05. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $16.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $16.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PDC Energy.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.54. 16,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,364. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $226,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $129,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,979. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

