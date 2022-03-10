Zacks: Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Brokerages predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) will report $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.54 billion. Square reported sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $18.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $20.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.78 billion to $27.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Shares of Square stock opened at $111.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.03 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,024,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Square by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,552,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.