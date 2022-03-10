Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) to post $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. Atmos Energy reported earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atmos Energy.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $7,732,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $112.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atmos Energy (ATO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.