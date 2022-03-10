Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.10 Million

Analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will post $27.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.06 million. Conifer posted sales of $26.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $113.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.91 million to $118.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $124.73 million, with estimates ranging from $114.59 million to $130.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

CNFR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 million, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

