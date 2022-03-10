Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Announce $1.68 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) will report $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Crane posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

NYSE CR opened at $102.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.