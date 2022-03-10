Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.15 Million

Brokerages expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) to report sales of $106.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.87 million to $107.69 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $101.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $449.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $432.50 million to $462.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $516.33 million, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $540.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

LOB traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.37. 234,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,506. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,995,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,809.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 268,880 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,955,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

