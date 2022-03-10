Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.41. Marathon Digital reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,731,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after acquiring an additional 247,999 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.