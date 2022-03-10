Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.22 Million

Equities analysts expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) to announce $65.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.19 million. RCI Hospitality posted sales of $44.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full year sales of $261.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.49 million to $263.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $289.93 million, with estimates ranging from $289.86 million to $290.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on RICK shares. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RICK stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.11. 74,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,283. The stock has a market cap of $580.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.89. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $94.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 64,247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

